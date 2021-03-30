Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Harmony Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HRMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday.

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $29.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.71. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $52.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,714,000. Newlight Partners LP purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,476,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,759,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,176,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,323,000. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

