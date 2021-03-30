Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $43.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $41.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $29.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $52.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average is $37.71.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $153,714,000. Newlight Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $90,476,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,094,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,562,000 after buying an additional 219,540 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $14,759,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $11,176,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

