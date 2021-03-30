Head to Head Review: HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) versus Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) and HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aurora Cannabis and HEXO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Cannabis 6 9 0 0 1.60 HEXO 5 6 4 0 1.93

Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus target price of $11.24, suggesting a potential upside of 24.25%. HEXO has a consensus target price of $3.35, suggesting a potential downside of 47.17%. Given Aurora Cannabis’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aurora Cannabis is more favorable than HEXO.

Risk & Volatility

Aurora Cannabis has a beta of 3.44, indicating that its stock price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HEXO has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Aurora Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of HEXO shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aurora Cannabis and HEXO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Cannabis $207.89 million 8.62 -$2.47 billion ($2.86) -3.16 HEXO $60.46 million 12.85 -$406.37 million ($0.96) -6.61

HEXO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aurora Cannabis. HEXO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aurora Cannabis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Cannabis and HEXO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Cannabis -1,238.94% -16.32% -13.12% HEXO -517.61% -13.15% -10.35%

Summary

HEXO beats Aurora Cannabis on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc. produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients. It also sells vaporizers; consumable vaporizer accessories, including valves, screens, etc.; and herb mills for using CanniMed herbal cannabis products, as well as grinders and vaporizer lockable containers. In addition, the company engages in the development of medical cannabis products at various stages of development, including oral, topical, edible, and inhalable products; and operation of CanvasRX, a network of cannabis counseling and outreach centers. Further, it provides patient counselling services; design and construction services; and cannabis analytical product testing services. The company's brand portfolio includes Aurora, Aurora Drift, San Rafael '71, Daily Special, AltaVie, MedReleaf, CanniMed, Whistler, Woodstock, and ROAR Sports. Aurora Cannabis Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. Additionally, it offers cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brand; and cannabis products under Original Stash and Up brand names. The company was formerly known as The Hydropothecary Corporation and changes its name to HEXO Corp. in August 2018. HEXO Corp. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Kanata, Canada.

