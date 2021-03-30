Head to Head Survey: Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) vs. trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) and trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.6% of Inovalon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of trivago shares are held by institutional investors. 49.6% of Inovalon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Inovalon and trivago’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovalon 0.87% 9.07% 3.18% trivago -62.12% -2.98% -2.37%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inovalon and trivago’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovalon $642.41 million 6.65 $7.78 million $0.41 67.10 trivago $939.36 million 1.58 $19.22 million $0.06 69.83

trivago has higher revenue and earnings than Inovalon. Inovalon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than trivago, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Inovalon and trivago, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovalon 1 3 4 0 2.38 trivago 0 7 1 0 2.13

Inovalon currently has a consensus price target of $26.13, suggesting a potential downside of 5.03%. trivago has a consensus price target of $2.14, suggesting a potential downside of 48.82%. Given Inovalon’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Inovalon is more favorable than trivago.

Risk & Volatility

Inovalon has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, trivago has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inovalon beats trivago on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities. In addition, it offers advisory, implementation, and support services. The company serves health plans and provider organizations, as well as pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies. Its platforms include information of data pertaining to approximately one million physicians; 574,000 clinical facilities; and approximately 332 million individuals and 61 billion medical events. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.

About trivago

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay. The Developed Europe segment includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Rest of the World segment represents all other countries such as Australia, Japan, India, New Zealand, Russia, and Turkey. The company was founded by Rolf Schrömgens, Peter Vinnemeier and Stephan Stubner in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

