Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCSG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 128.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,424 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 26,854 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 21,168 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HCSG shares. TheStreet raised Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.44. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $35.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.49.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $423.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.28 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2062 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.25%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

