Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report issued on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

PEAK stock opened at $31.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average of $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $33.12.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

