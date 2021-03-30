Helios Technologies, Inc. (HLIO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on April 20th

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

Helios Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 12.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Helios Technologies to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $71.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.29 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.19. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $76.00.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

