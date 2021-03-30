Helix Reaches 1-Day Volume of $269.00 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Helix coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Helix has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Helix has a total market capitalization of $246,569.52 and $269.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00036258 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001627 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002765 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

HLIX is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 32,322,054 coins and its circulating supply is 32,196,370 coins. The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

