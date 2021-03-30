Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.48

Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.48 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of HHI stock opened at GBX 167.49 ($2.19) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £215.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.55. Henderson High Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 117 ($1.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 168 ($2.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.06, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 156.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 144.05.
In other Henderson High Income Trust news, insider Margaret Littlejohns purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 153 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £765 ($999.48).
Henderson High Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust invests in a diversified selection of companies to provide investors with a high dividend income stream, while also maintaining the prospect of capital growth. A substantial majority of the trust’s assets are invested in ordinary shares of listed companies with the balance in listed fixed interest stocks.
