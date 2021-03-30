Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.48

Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.48 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of HHI stock opened at GBX 167.49 ($2.19) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £215.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.55. Henderson High Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 117 ($1.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 168 ($2.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.06, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 156.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 144.05.

Get Henderson High Income Trust alerts:

In other Henderson High Income Trust news, insider Margaret Littlejohns purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 153 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £765 ($999.48).

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust invests in a diversified selection of companies to provide investors with a high dividend income stream, while also maintaining the prospect of capital growth. A substantial majority of the trust’s assets are invested in ordinary shares of listed companies with the balance in listed fixed interest stocks.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.