Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Short Interest Update

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 163.8% from the February 28th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 153.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HERXF shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Héroux-Devtek in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

HERXF stock remained flat at $$13.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Héroux-Devtek has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $13.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.13.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

