Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HES shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Hess stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.04. 1,270,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,694. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.27 and its 200-day moving average is $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.23. Hess has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $76.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 301,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $17,321,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,495,004 shares in the company, valued at $85,813,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $140,733.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,886,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HES. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

