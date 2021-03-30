Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $43.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HXL. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised Hexcel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Hexcel from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.63.

NYSE:HXL opened at $55.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.67. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 855,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,490,000 after buying an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,027,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,698,000 after buying an additional 79,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

