Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Short Interest Up 227.6% in March

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,000 shares, a growth of 227.6% from the February 28th total of 69,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 208,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Danske raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:HMLP opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 43.54%. On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Höegh LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMLP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 97,781 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter worth about $167,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

