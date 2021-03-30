Hoese & Co LLP Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $2.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $472.41. 36,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,231. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $240.58 and a 12 month high of $489.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $466.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.83.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

