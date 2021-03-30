Hoese & Co LLP Takes Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after buying an additional 953,633 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,874,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000.

IJR traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.58. 133,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,507,912. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $115.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.66.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

