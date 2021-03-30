Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Short Interest Down 30.1% in March

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the February 28th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 538.0 days.

OTCMKTS HSHIF opened at $99.00 on Tuesday. Hoshizaki has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $99.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.50 and a 200 day moving average of $79.62.

About Hoshizaki

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

