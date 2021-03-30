Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Acquired by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,556 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 2,094.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its position in Hostess Brands by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Hostess Brands by 875.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Hostess Brands by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of TWNK traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.88. The company had a trading volume of 54,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,120. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.75. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $16.18.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. Equities analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TWNK shares. Stephens started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

