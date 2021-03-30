Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on HWM. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $32.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.60.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 30,149 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,405,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,502,000 after acquiring an additional 708,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $901,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

