Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 22,421 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,421 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $7,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,967,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,795 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,188,000 after buying an additional 428,084 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,924,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,059.9% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 310,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 296,537 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWT traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.91. The stock had a trading volume of 538,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811,946. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.37.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

