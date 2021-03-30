Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 64,992 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,992 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.67. 136,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,136,297. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.22 and a 200-day moving average of $56.91. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.