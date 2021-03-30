Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Lowered to C$11.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.11% from the stock’s current price.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CSFB set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.08.

Shares of HBM stock traded up C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.39. 1,472,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,051. The company has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.80. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$2.32 and a 1-year high of C$10.58.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$420.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.89 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total transaction of C$71,644.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

