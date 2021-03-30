Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) shares traded down 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.47 and last traded at $19.70. 46,011 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,500,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.61.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Humanigen from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Humanigen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average is $15.71.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Humanigen, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 10,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $198,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,293,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,569,071. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 570,343 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,028 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HGEN. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Humanigen in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Humanigen in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Humanigen in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Humanigen in the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Humanigen in the 3rd quarter worth about $345,000. 30.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

