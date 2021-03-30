HUNT (HUNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $51.65 Million

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last seven days, HUNT has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. HUNT has a total market cap of $51.65 million and approximately $63.57 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00021802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00047878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7,608.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $366.00 or 0.00618631 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00067837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00026233 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT (HUNT) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

