Hyve Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Hyve token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000425 BTC on major exchanges. Hyve has a total market cap of $6.43 million and $1.43 million worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hyve has traded up 25.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00058293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.07 or 0.00262123 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.41 or 0.00928700 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00049861 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00077453 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00032740 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,553,840 tokens. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works

Hyve Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.