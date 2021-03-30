IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Trading Down 3.6%

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) shares dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.93. Approximately 153,383 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,828,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

IAG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James set a $5.50 price target on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $347.50 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,212,381 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $187,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,625 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 39,636,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,837 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,149,296 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,623,000 after purchasing an additional 478,400 shares during the last quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 9,811,274 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,007,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,075,000. Institutional investors own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.