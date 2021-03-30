IG Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:IGACU) Lock-Up Period Will End on March 30th

IG Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:IGACU) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, March 30th. IG Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 1st. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OTCMKTS IGACU opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24. IG Acquisition has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $13.64.

Get IG Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IG Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,757,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of IG Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,640,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,213,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,784,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in IG Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,784,000.

IG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company .The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for IG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.