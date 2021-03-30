IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 105 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,097 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 1,180 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.17.

In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,069 shares of company stock worth $6,131,073. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $352.43. 36,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,109. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $280.90 and a one year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $338.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.75. The company has a market cap of $155.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.