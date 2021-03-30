Immunome, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Immunome’s (NASDAQ:IMNM) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, March 31st. Immunome had issued 3,250,000 shares in its IPO on October 2nd. The total size of the offering was $39,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the expiration of Immunome’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMNM opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.40. Immunome has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $63.78.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunome will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Immunome during the 4th quarter valued at $4,033,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Immunome during the 4th quarter worth $645,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Immunome in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,186,000.

About Immunome

Immunome Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes highly targeted and native human cancer antibodies against universal cancer antigens. Its RealMAb technology enables the discovery of novel antigens and the cognate native human antibodies that target antigens; and ScreenMab multiplex functional screening technology identifies monoclonal antibodies that have exquisite for tumor neoantigens.

