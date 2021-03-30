Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) and Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Critical Survey

Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) and Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Impala Platinum has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westwater Resources has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Impala Platinum and Westwater Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impala Platinum N/A N/A N/A Westwater Resources N/A -61.98% -38.76%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Impala Platinum and Westwater Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Impala Platinum $4.49 billion 3.24 $1.03 billion $1.23 14.90 Westwater Resources N/A N/A -$10.56 million N/A N/A

Impala Platinum has higher revenue and earnings than Westwater Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Impala Platinum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Westwater Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Westwater Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Impala Platinum and Westwater Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Impala Platinum 0 1 0 0 2.00 Westwater Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Impala Platinum beats Westwater Resources on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Impala Platinum Company Profile

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as chrome and nickel ores. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe. The company also owns and operates the Lac des Iles Mine located northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada. In addition, it owns interest in two exploration properties, including the Sunday Lake project and the Shebandowan project in Canada. Impala Platinum Holdings Limited is headquartered in Illovo, South Africa.

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc. operates as an energy materials developer. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc. in August 2017. Westwater Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1977 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

