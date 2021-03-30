Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Gap Down to $74.11

Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.11, but opened at $71.65. Independent Bank Group shares last traded at $71.91, with a volume of 493 shares trading hands.

IBTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist lifted their price target on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.07.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.03 and a 200 day moving average of $60.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.85.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.62%.

In other Independent Bank Group news, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $665,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,477.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David R. Brooks sold 8,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $538,570.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 275,736 shares of company stock worth $19,173,025. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBTX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

