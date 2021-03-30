Independent Research Analysts Give MLP (ETR:MLP) a €7.20 Price Target

Independent Research set a €7.20 ($8.47) target price on MLP (ETR:MLP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR MLP opened at €7.00 ($8.24) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is €5.68. The company has a current ratio of 323.17, a quick ratio of 321.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98. MLP has a 12-month low of €3.99 ($4.69) and a 12-month high of €7.20 ($8.47).

MLP SE, through its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private clients, companies, and institutional investors in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

