Independent Research Analysts Give MLP (ETR:MLP) a €7.20 Price Target

Independent Research set a €7.20 ($8.47) target price on MLP (ETR:MLP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Shares of ETR MLP opened at €7.00 ($8.24) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is €5.68. The company has a current ratio of 323.17, a quick ratio of 321.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98. MLP has a 12-month low of €3.99 ($4.69) and a 12-month high of €7.20 ($8.47).
About MLP
