Independent Research Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €45.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UTDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. United Internet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €39.86 ($46.89).

United Internet stock opened at €33.47 ($39.38) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €37.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €34.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75. United Internet has a 12 month low of €23.50 ($27.65) and a 12 month high of €43.88 ($51.62). The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

