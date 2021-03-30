Ingevity Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:NGVT)

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ingevity in a research report issued on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ingevity’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Separately, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $75.42 on Monday. Ingevity has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.89 and its 200-day moving average is $67.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 2.21.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Ingevity’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ingevity by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Ingevity by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 153,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 56,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

