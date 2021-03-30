Insider Buying: Dillistone Group Plc (LON:DSG) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Dillistone Group Plc (LON:DSG) insider Paul Mather bought 50,000 shares of Dillistone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £10,500 ($13,718.32).

Shares of LON:DSG opened at GBX 22 ($0.29) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 18.11. The stock has a market cap of £4.33 million and a P/E ratio of -7.10. Dillistone Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 25.16 ($0.33). The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.18.

About Dillistone Group

Dillistone Group Plc provides technology solutions and services for the recruitment industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers FileFinder, a solution for executive search firms and to in-house executive search and sourcing teams; GatedTalent, a platform that connects executives to retained executive search firms; and ISV.online that supplies skills testing software and services to the United Kingdom recruitment industry, as well as Voyager, which includes Voyager Infinity that offers recruitment software and Voyager Mid-Office that provides pay and bill solutions.

