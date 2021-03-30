Insider Buying: Dillistone Group Plc (LON:DSG) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Dillistone Group Plc (LON:DSG) insider Paul Mather bought 50,000 shares of Dillistone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £10,500 ($13,718.32).
Shares of LON:DSG opened at GBX 22 ($0.29) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 18.11. The stock has a market cap of £4.33 million and a P/E ratio of -7.10. Dillistone Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 25.16 ($0.33). The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.18.
About Dillistone Group
