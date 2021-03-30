Insider Selling: AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Director Sells 11,170 Shares of Stock

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Director Roger Dent sold 11,170 shares of AcuityAds stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.68, for a total transaction of C$186,315.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,043,300.

Roger Dent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Roger Dent sold 17,500 shares of AcuityAds stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.22, for a total transaction of C$283,850.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Roger Dent sold 500 shares of AcuityAds stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.40, for a total transaction of C$9,700.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Roger Dent sold 21,000 shares of AcuityAds stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.46, for a total transaction of C$408,609.60.

Shares of AT opened at C$16.02 on Tuesday. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.72 and a 1 year high of C$33.08. The company has a market cap of C$855.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$23.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.34.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AT shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$9.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$37.00 to C$29.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Friday, March 19th. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AcuityAds currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.23.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

