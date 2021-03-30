Insider Selling: Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) CFO Sells 301 Shares of Stock

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $20,820.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,604,456.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BALY stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.07. The stock had a trading volume of 364,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,803. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.65 and a beta of 2.73. Bally’s Co. has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $75.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Get Bally's alerts:

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.43 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BALY shares. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.