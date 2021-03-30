Insider Selling: Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Director Sells 4,149 Shares of Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Director Alan H. Howard sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $115,508.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MOV traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $28.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,012. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $29.78. The company has a market cap of $650.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 17,256 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 536,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 34,601 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 32,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 15,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

MOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.