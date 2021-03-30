Insider Selling: Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director Sells 12,600 Shares of Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $390,726.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 196,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,095,635.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
TMHC stock traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $31.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,962. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.49.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 89.9% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
