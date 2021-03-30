Invenomic Capital Management LP Makes New $320,000 Investment in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 49,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of Gilat Satellite Networks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GILT. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 89,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 27,366 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 239,749 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 67,847 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $4,156,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 17,407 shares during the period. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GILT traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $9.68. 26,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,662. The firm has a market cap of $537.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.29 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $42.63 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.2%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

