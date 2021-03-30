Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 189,920 Shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Invenomic Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) by 82.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,920 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Emerald were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerald by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Emerald by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Emerald by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Emerald in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerald in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Emerald from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.04 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Emerald currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.99.

EEX stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.57. The stock had a trading volume of 154,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,346. The firm has a market cap of $403.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.93. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter. Emerald had a negative net margin of 402.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.30%.

Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

