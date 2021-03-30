Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Holdings Trimmed by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF makes up about 2.1% of Financial Architects Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $11,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 268,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,518,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,875,000 after buying an additional 36,699 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 36,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RPG traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.22. 1,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,609. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $177.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.03.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

