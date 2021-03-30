Investors Purchase High Volume of Compass Minerals International Call Options (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 776 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 963% compared to the average daily volume of 73 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

CMP stock opened at $63.69 on Tuesday. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $34.39 and a 12 month high of $70.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.76). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

CMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.