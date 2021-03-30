Investors Purchase Large Volume of Points International Put Options (NASDAQ:PCOM)

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,665 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,835% compared to the typical daily volume of 54 put options.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Points International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

NASDAQ PCOM opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87. Points International has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $200.39 million, a P/E ratio of -94.68 and a beta of 1.71.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Points International had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $56.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Points International will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Points International stock. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Diametric Capital LP owned about 0.20% of Points International as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

