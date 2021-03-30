Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock Position Decreased by Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,349 shares during the quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 321.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 53,028 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 27.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 238.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 31,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 8.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,806,969.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,801.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $282,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,278,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,586 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,427 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IRM traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.26. 21,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,684,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.10. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $41.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

