iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,800 shares, a growth of 103.3% from the February 28th total of 268,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,032,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of ESGU stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,803. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.90. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $91.48.

