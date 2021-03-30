iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Short Interest Update

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the February 28th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:XT opened at $58.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.84. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 527.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 650,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,603,000 after buying an additional 546,923 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $7,755,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,059,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 153,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after buying an additional 100,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 517,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,637,000 after buying an additional 93,530 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.