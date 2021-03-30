iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Stock Holdings Lessened by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REET. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 58.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,426,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,007,000 after buying an additional 525,072 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,712,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,147,000. Wiser Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,719,000. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,143,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:REET opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.31. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $26.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.