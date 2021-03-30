iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Increased by Pacific Center for Financial Services

Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 0.4% of Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. NWK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $107.67. 193,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,507,912. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.66. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

