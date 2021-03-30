ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently commented on ISSDY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of ISS A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of ISS A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of ISS A/S stock remained flat at $$9.15 during trading on Thursday. 40 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.39. ISS A/S has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

