ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ITMPF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITM Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ITM Power presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of ITMPF opened at $5.89 on Friday. ITM Power has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

